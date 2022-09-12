Florida City Among The Best In The U.S. For Buying A House
By Zuri Anderson
September 12, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
The housing market has been wild over the last few years, especially with prices and mortgage rates skyrocketing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Whether you're a real estate agent or a home seller, experts say the value of a home is beyond just square footage and style now.
That's where WalletHub comes in. The financial website pinpointed the best cities to buy a house this year. Here's how they determined their rankings:
"To determine the best local real-estate markets in the U.S., WalletHub compared 300 cities of varying sizes across 17 key indicators of housing-market attractiveness and economic strength. Our data set ranges from median home-price appreciation to job growth."
One Florida city broke into the Top 15, and that honor goes to Port St. Lucie! When it comes to ranking by size, this destination came in the No. 5 spot for midsize cities.
Here are the Top 15 places to buy a house in the country:
- Frisco, Texas
- Allen, Texas
- McKinney, Texas
- Austin, Texas
- Nashville, Tennessee
- Cary, North Carolina
- Gilbert, Arizona
- Denton, Texas
- Peoria, Arizona
- Richardson, Texas
- Fort Worth, Texas
- Durham, North Carolina
- Murfreesboro, Tennessee
- Bellevue, Washington
- Port St. Lucie, Florida
Check out the full study on WalletHub's website.