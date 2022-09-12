Florida City Among The Best In The U.S. For Buying A House

The housing market has been wild over the last few years, especially with prices and mortgage rates skyrocketing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Whether you're a real estate agent or a home seller, experts say the value of a home is beyond just square footage and style now.

That's where WalletHub comes in. The financial website pinpointed the best cities to buy a house this year. Here's how they determined their rankings:

"To determine the best local real-estate markets in the U.S., WalletHub compared 300 cities of varying sizes across 17 key indicators of housing-market attractiveness and economic strength. Our data set ranges from median home-price appreciation to job growth."

One Florida city broke into the Top 15, and that honor goes to Port St. Lucie! When it comes to ranking by size, this destination came in the No. 5 spot for midsize cities.

Here are the Top 15 places to buy a house in the country:

Frisco, Texas Allen, Texas McKinney, Texas Austin, Texas Nashville, Tennessee Cary, North Carolina Gilbert, Arizona Denton, Texas Peoria, Arizona Richardson, Texas Fort Worth, Texas Durham, North Carolina Murfreesboro, Tennessee Bellevue, Washington Port St. Lucie, Florida

Check out the full study on WalletHub's website.