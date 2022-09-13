Florida Universities Named Among The Best Colleges In America

It's that time of the year again! If you're thinking about going back to school or sending your kids off to college, U.S. News and Report unveiled its 2022-2023 list of the best national universities in America. Researchers ranked over 1,500 universities using 17 measures of academic quality, and four Florida universities made it on the list.

The University of Florida in Gainesville was the highest-ranking Florida university at No. 29. Founded in 1853, this public university boasts an undergraduate enrollment of 34,881 as of fall 2021.

These universities broke into the Top 100:

Florida State University in Tallahassee (No. 55)

University of Miami in Coral Gables (No. 55)

University of South Florida in Tampa (No. 97)

These are the Top 20 colleges in the country:

Princeton University (New Jersey) Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Massachusetts) Harvard University (Massachusetts) Stanford University (California) Yale University (Connecticut) University of Chicago (Illinois) TIED: Johns Hopkins University (Maryland) and University of Pennsylvania (Pennsylvania) N/A California Institute of Technology (California) TIED: Duke University (North Carolina) and Northwestern University (Illinois) N/A Dartmouth College (New Hampshire) TIED: Brown University (Rhode Island) and Vanderbilt University (Tennessee) N/A TIED: Rice University (Texas) and Washington University in St. Louis (Missouri) N/A Cornell University (New York) TIED: Columbia University (New York) and University of Notre Dame (Indiana) N/A TIED: University of California, Berkley and University of California, Los Angeles (both California)

Check out U.S. News' full report.