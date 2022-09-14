2022 Daytime Stage at the IHeartRadio Music Festival: How To Watch

The Daytime Stage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival is almost here, and a lineup of superstars will be taking over AREA15 in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 24th.

This year's Daytime Stage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival includes Avril Lavigne, Maggie Rogers, 5 Seconds of Summer, Big Time Rush, Girl in Red, Lauv, Chlöe, Carly Pearce, Cheat Codes, Willow, Chase Rice, Latto, Ryan Hurd, GAYLE, Lauren Spencer-Smith, and JAX. In addition to the incredible live performances, the Daytime Stage will also include fan zones and interactive experiences by iHeartRadio's brand partners for fans to enjoy.

Fans can watch the Daytime Stage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival live on Saturday, September 24th at 2pm ET/11pm PT via an exclusive livestream on iHeartRadio's Youtube and Facebook channels. The event will also be streamed on iHeartRadio stations across the country, as well as on the iHeartRadio app.

Tickets for the 2022 Daytime Stage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival are on sale now — fans can visit AXS.com to purchase tickets.