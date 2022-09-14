Najee Harris Shares Update On Injury Status
By Jason Hall
September 14, 2022
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris expects to play in Sunday's (September 18) game against the New England Patriots.
Harris didn't provide specifics about his injury, but said he was "good" and likely to play in Week 2, according to ESPN Steelers beat reporter Brooke Pryor.
"It's part of the sport, man. I mean it's a little injury. I got hurt plenty of times, you know? I mean I had like six, seven weeks to let it calm down - the original injury - and it's good now there's nothing wrong with it, man," Harris said via Pryor.
Harris left last Sunday's (September 11) 23-20 overtime win against the Cincinnati Bengals in the fourth quarter due to a foot injury.
The second-year back had previously dealt with an injured foot early in training camp, which forced him to miss about four weeks of practices and preseason games.
Harris recorded 23 yards on 10 rushing attempts, as well as two receptions for three yards and a touchdown -- the only one scored by Pittsburgh's offense -- in Week 1.
Harris: "It's part of the sport, man. I mean it's a little injury. I got hurt plenty of times, you know? I mean I had like six, seven weeks to let it calm down - the original injury - and it's good now there's nothing wrong with it, man." https://t.co/d39r5z5sXQ— Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 14, 2022
On Tuesday (September 13), head coach Mike Tomlin said Harris was "really optimistic" about playing and joked that "it's good to be young," which the 24-year-old responded to with, "I thought I was pretty old for a running back," according to Pryor.
Mike Tomlin on Najee Harris, yesterday: "Naj is really optimistic. It’s good to be young."— Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 14, 2022
Najee, today, hearing that Tomlin called him young: "I thought I was pretty old for running back. They said ... that's crazy, man."
Harris' updated status for Week 2 comes one day after reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt shared a gif of Arnold Schwarzenegger as the Terminator saying "I'll be back" amid reports that he was expected to rehabilitate his pectoral tear rather than opting for season-ending surgery, which would've been necessary had he torn the tendon.
September 13, 2022
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero both reported that rehabilitation was an option for Watt as he gathered multiple opinions on the injury, which he experienced late in the fourth quarter of the Steelers' overtime victory against the Cincinnati Bengals.
#Steelers LB TJ Watt suffered a torn pec muscle, but did not tear the tendon. That’s why, as he says, he’ll be back. It’s about six weeks of rehab, then Watt could be able to return — with no surgery. https://t.co/PJtnwu0bTS— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 13, 2022
"#Steelers LB TJ Watt suffered a torn pec muscle, but did not tear the tendon. That’s why, as he says, he’ll be back," Rapoport tweeted. "It’s about six weeks of rehab, then Watt could be able to return — with no surgery."