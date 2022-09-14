Najee Harris Shares Update On Injury Status

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris expects to play in Sunday's (September 18) game against the New England Patriots.

Harris didn't provide specifics about his injury, but said he was "good" and likely to play in Week 2, according to ESPN Steelers beat reporter Brooke Pryor.

"It's part of the sport, man. I mean it's a little injury. I got hurt plenty of times, you know? I mean I had like six, seven weeks to let it calm down - the original injury - and it's good now there's nothing wrong with it, man," Harris said via Pryor.

Harris left last Sunday's (September 11) 23-20 overtime win against the Cincinnati Bengals in the fourth quarter due to a foot injury.

The second-year back had previously dealt with an injured foot early in training camp, which forced him to miss about four weeks of practices and preseason games.

Harris recorded 23 yards on 10 rushing attempts, as well as two receptions for three yards and a touchdown -- the only one scored by Pittsburgh's offense -- in Week 1.