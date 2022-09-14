Texas Is One Of The Most Diverse States In America

By Ginny Reese

September 14, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Texas is being lauded for its diversity in a new study.

WalletHub compiled a list of the most and least diverse states in America. The website states, "In order to determine where idea and identity exchanges have occurred at the highest level — and where the population is relatively more homogeneous — WalletHub compared the 50 states across six key diversity categories."

According to the list, Texas is the second-most diverse state in America. The state placed fourth overall for cultural diversity and sixth overall for religious diversity.

Here are the top 20 most diverse states, according to WalletHub:

  1. California
  2. Texas
  3. Hawaii
  4. New Jersey
  5. New York
  6. New Mexico
  7. Florida
  8. Maryland
  9. Nevada
  10. Ariona
  11. Illinois
  12. Virginia
  13. Georgia
  14. Connecticut
  15. Alaska
  16. Delaware
  17. Washington
  18. Massachusetts
  19. Colorado
  20. North Carolina

A full list of the most and least diverse states can be found on WalletHub's website.

