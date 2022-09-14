This Is Georgia’s Best Sports Bar

One of the best things about sports is being able to knock back a cold beer while surrounded by like-minded enthusiasts. Naturally, one of the best places to do that is at your local sports bar. There, you can cheer on your favorite teams, argue over referee calls, and —depending on how the game is going— soothe your sorrows by inhaling some deep-fried delicacies.

To help you decide where to watch the next game, Mashed meticulously handpicked a list of the best sports bars in every state in the country. After evaluating a combination of reviews, recommendations, awards, social media buzz and more to make their picks, they named Sports & Social in Atlanta as the top dog in Georgia. Here's what they had to say about it:

Atlanta, Georgia's food and drink industry certainly isn't lacking when it comes to sports bars. But Sports & Social is more than your typical watering hole. If your team isn't playing how you'd hoped on one of Sports & Social's 30-foot high-definition LED screens, take a break in the "gaming parlor," which is outfitted with skeeball, table tennis, air hockey, and more. The fully loaded bar also includes ice cold beer and an elevated cocktail menu. There's no denying this two-level space is the ideal hub for sports viewing and entertainment.

