14-Year-Old Student Charged For Shooting Threat Against Nashville School

A 14-year-old student is facing charges after reportedly issuing a shooting threat on social media against a Nashville high school.

Metro Nashville Police confirmed that the teen was taken into custody on Wednesday (September 14) and charged in juvenile court for threatening mass violence against Maplewood High School and making a false report of an emergency following a threat made on Instagram, per News Channel 5.

Another Nashville school also experienced a social media threat of gunfire this week. Police confirmed that a 17-year-old Stratford High School student was arrested Thursday (September 15) morning for creating multiple threats against the school, adding that the student had no "actual plans of hurting anyone," FOX 17 reports. He was also charged with threatening mass violence in a school and making a false report of an emergency.

"We are aware of two similar anonymous social media threats being made against Maplewood and Stratford High Schools," Metro Nashville Public Schools officials said in a statement. "The MNPD and MNPS Security have been notified and are investigating. These types of threats are becoming a regular occurrence for schools across the country, and there is no reason to believe it is credible, but we treat all threats seriously and investigate accordingly. If the student or person who posted the threat is identified, we will take the appropriate disciplinary or legal action."