This Colorado County Has The Oldest Homes In The State

The United States is full of charming houses that have been around as long as your grandparents. In fact, 12.8% of all American homes were built in 1939 or before, according to Stacker. While historic homes can be expensive to renovate, unique architecture, interesting features, and long-term value can be a nice trade-off.

If you're thinking about owning a piece of history in Colorado, Stacker also has you covered. Researchers "compiled a list of the counties in Colorado with the oldest homes using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by median year the structure was built according to 2020 5-year estimates. Ties broken by the highest percentage of homes built before 1939."

According to the website, Sedgwick County has the oldest homes in the state. Analysts also provided the statistics for this county:

Median year homes built: 1952

Homes built 1939 or earlier: 31.4% (370 homes)

Homes built since 2000: 3.7% (44 homes)

Total homes built: 1,177

Here are the Top 10 Colorado counties with the most historic homes:

Sedgwick County Bent County Yuma County Washington County Otero County Logan County Kiowa County Crowley County Baca County Phillips County

Check out Stacker's full report.