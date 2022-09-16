This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In Virginia
By Jason Hall
September 16, 2022
A Roanoke restaurant is being credited for having the best traditional food in Virginia.
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best traditional restaurants in every state which included The Regency Room as the top choice for Virginia.
"Loaded with seasonal dishes, the French-inspired Southern menu is best known for the peanut soup (which isn’t actually French at all). The dish, an African staple, eventually became a Virginia classic," Reader's Digest's Melissa Corbin wrote. "The Regency Room’s version is rich, creamy and perfect for dipping the classic spoonbread. Soak up the Blue Ridge Mountain air and prepare to cut a rug on the dance floor—there’s live entertainment each weekend."
Reader's Digest's full list of the best traditional restaurants in every state is included below:
- Alabama- Archibald's
- Alaska- Diaz Cafe
- Arizona- El Charro
- Arkansas- Stoby's Restaurant
- California- Chez Panisse
- Colorado- The Fort Restaurant
- Connecticut- Guilford Lobster Pound
- Delaware- Grotto Pizza
- Florida- Columbia Restaurant
- Georgia- Piassa Restaurant & Mart
- Hawaii- Helena's Hawaiian Food
- Idaho- The Basque Market
- Illinois- Gene & Georgetti Steakhouse
- Indiana- St. Elmo Steak House
- Iowa- Victoria Station
- Kansas- Joe's Kansas City
- Kentucky- Holly Hill Inn
- Louisiana- Dooky Chase's
- Maine- Bob's Clam Hut
- Maryland- Cantler's Riverside Inn
- Massachusetts- Union Oyster House
- Michigan- Zingerman's Roadhouse
- Minnesota- Matt's Bar & Grill
- Mississippi- Bozo's Grocery
- Missouri- Ernie's
- Montana- Bayern Brewery
- Nebraska- 801 Chophouse
- Nevada- Star Hotel
- New Hampshire- Polly's Pancake Parlor
- New Jersey- Knife & Fork Inn
- New Mexico- The Shed
- New York- Moosewood
- North Carolina- Seabird
- North Dakota- Kroll's Diner
- Ohio- Price Hill Chili
- Oklahoma- Cattlemen's Steakhouse
- Oregon- Amalfi's Restaurant & Mercado
- Pennsylvania- Rex at the Royal
- Rhode Island- Al Forno
- South Carolina- Soby's
- South Dakota- Wall Drug
- Tennessee- Arnold's County Kitchen
- Texas- Joe T. Garcia's
- Utah- Log Haven
- Vermont- Blue Benn Diner
- Virginia- The Regency Room
- Washington- The Willows Inn
- West Virginia- Appalachia Kitchen
- Wisconsin- The Old Fashioned
- Wyoming- Buffalo Bill's Irma Hotel