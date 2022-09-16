This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In Virginia

A Roanoke restaurant is being credited for having the best traditional food in Virginia.

Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best traditional restaurants in every state which included The Regency Room as the top choice for Virginia.

"Loaded with seasonal dishes, the French-inspired Southern menu is best known for the peanut soup (which isn’t actually French at all). The dish, an African staple, eventually became a Virginia classic," Reader's Digest's Melissa Corbin wrote. "The Regency Room’s version is rich, creamy and perfect for dipping the classic spoonbread. Soak up the Blue Ridge Mountain air and prepare to cut a rug on the dance floor—there’s live entertainment each weekend."

