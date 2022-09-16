This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Sandwich In Minnesota

Chicken sandwiches are classic. Due to how widely available this item is, it can be perfect for a quick stop in a fast food drive-thru during a road trip, or ordered with perfectly paired sides and topped with the finest ingredients at a nice, sit down restaurant on a date night. In addition to choosing your own toppings, some restaurants will even let you customize how spicy your chicken sandwich is made. Though this menu item can be found in restaurants all over the state, there is one restaurant in Minnesota that serves it best.

According to a list compiled by Lovefood, the best chicken sandwich in Minnesota can be found at Revival located throughout the state. The chicken sandwich that Lovefood recommended ordering is the Fried Chicken Thigh Sandwich.

Here is what Lovefood had to say about the best chicken sandwich in the entire state:

"There are four Revival restaurants in Minnesota, all serving an incredible array of Southern dishes from shrimp 'n' grits to mac ‘n’ cheese, but the chicken is really the star of the show and the fried thigh sandwich is much-loved by diners. A simple yet delicious combination of fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and pickle, it's absolutely brilliant. Most people suggest having it Tennessee hot rather than Southern-style for an extra kick."