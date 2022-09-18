August Alsina Shares Bloody Photo, Claims That Tory Lanez Assaulted Him

August Alsina shared a photo of himself to Instagram with a bloody mouth after claiming that Tory Lanez attacked him over the weekend, via TMZ.

The photo shows Alsina leaning against an elevator wall with his eyes closed and blood dripping down his mouth. In the caption, he wrote a lengthy message detailing the incident with Tory. "As I’m exiting the building after the show last night, A 4’11 sized leprechaun ran down on me w/ 8 oversized security," he began, adding that they were "pressing him." He continued, "Tory continues to ask w/ a broken ego why I didn’t dap him up, I go on to tell him... I was a fan of him and didn’t understand him speaking on my business publicly In the past, because I don’t know him or ever met him until last night."

Alsina explained assuming Tory didn't like him which is why it caught him "off guard" when he spoke to him. Later, he claimed that Tory "snuck" him after hitting a blunt laced with cocaine. He clarified that "There was never a “fight”! Simply an Assault" adding that Tory has "no real friends, and is on a crash out mission." Alsina also told his followers that Tory and his crew got all of it on camera and asked to release the footage, which prompted him to tell his side of the story. Tory is claiming that the allegations are false.

See the post below: