This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In South Carolina

The food scene across South Carolina has grown over the last few years, offering foodies a chance to sample various authentic cuisines from around the world without having to leave the Palmetto State. But what about the cuisine that shows what South Carolina has to offer to the culinary world?

Reader's Digest searched the country to find the best "traditional restaurant" in each state, one that best represents each state's individuality and culinary culture. From Southern-inspired staples and barbecue favorites to locally-harvested food and seafood classics, these restaurants run the gamut of flavor. According to the site:

"Our picks for the best traditional restaurant in each state include eateries serving dishes that reflect the locale, iconic establishments and places locals rave about."

So which restaurant was named the best traditional restaurant in South Carolina?

Soby's

Located in Greenville, Soby's has been serving up "New South Cuisine" for more than 20 years, taking traditional Southern dishes and presenting them with a moderns twist using local, seasonal ingredients, according to its website. Try the Spicy Pimento Cheese or Fried Green Tomatoes or order a heftier dish like Shrimp and Grits or Bacon Wrapped Pork Tenderloin.

Soby's is located at 207 South Main Street in Greenville.

Here's what Reader's Digest had to say:

"For a quarter of a century, Soby's has been synonymous with Greenville's food scene. The restaurant has served up 'new Southern' cuisine since 1997, with many of those original dishes still appearing on the menu today. More than 3 million guests have savored the restaurant's Southern cuisine (it's whipped up more than 5 million garlic-and-cheddar biscuits since opening day), and they've placed countless orders for shrimp and grits, pimento cheese, fried green tomatoes, meatloaf and other Southern staples."

To see each state's best traditional restaurant, check out the full list at Reader's Digest.