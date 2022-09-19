This Is Wisconsin’s Favorite Kind Of Music

There are so many different ways to classify music by genre. With everything from pop, rock and hip hop to more niche genres like hyperpop, math rock and trap metal, there is sure to be a genre that fits everyone's taste in music. But have you ever wondered what the most popular genre of music is in your state? If you have, Wide Open Country discovered an infographic that shows which music genre reigns supreme by state.

So, what's Wisconsin's favorite genre of music? Country. Here's what Wide Open Country had to say about the genre:

"Based off live performers' box office results from across America, country music reigns supreme in 13 states. Per an infographic shared on Engineer Boards by user Chattaneer PE, country music's the most popular music genre in just two Deep South states: Arkansas and Alabama. Country performs stronger in a different cluster of states: Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Ohio. Twang also rules the roost in Alaska, Idaho, Utah, Nebraska, Wisconsin, New Hampshire and Connecticut. Beyond that, different offshoots of rock music perform well across the country."

Curious to see what the rest of the country likes listening to? Check out Wide Open Country's full map that shows the most popular music genres by state.