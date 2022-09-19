Vic Mensa Serves Up $10,000 Worth Of Free Gas & Pre-Rolled Joints
By Tony M. Centeno
September 19, 2022
Vic Mensa is focused on helping the people of his community by gassing them up properly.
According to a report TMZ published on Sunday, September 18, the Chicago native recently distributed $10,000 worth of free gas to help ease the pain of high gas prices in his hometown. The "Vino Valentino" rapper hit a BP gas station in his old Southside during Labor Day Weekend and helped pump petrol into 200 cars. The free fill-up truly helped some of the citizens in the neighborhood including a grandmother who burst into tears upon receiving the generous amount of gas.
Exclusive Interview: @VicMensa Launches Chicago’s First Black Weed Brand ’93 Boyz,’ Gives Away $10K In Free Gas— Herb (@Herbworthy) September 19, 2022
Read: https://t.co/F6LlUf1het pic.twitter.com/oEVKtKst6o
“I don’t know how I’ma get no gas to take you to work," she said to Mensa. "We have $5 on the car then you all came. Ain’t nothing but God and blessings. I just want to say thank you, that’s all."
“God bless you," Mensa replied. "We appreciate you. 93 Boyz got you.”
Along with the gas, Mensa also hooked citizens up with free pre-rolled joints from Chicago's first Black-owned cannabis company, 93 Boyz. Mensa launched the brand in August. Part of the company's mission is to be there for inner city minorities by performing acts of charity whenever possible. Mensa told TMZ "he feels good doing service for his community" and "wants to give those from criminally affected inner cities, such as Chicago, a chance to create wealth from weed."
“We’re a premium gas company," Mensa said about the company during its launch. "We’ve got our finger on the pulse as far as genetics go. There’s no flavor in the Illinois market. There’s no cool, like streetwear-akin brands like there are in Los Angeles and other markets. There’s nothing ill over here. Our intention was to bring in the really ill cannabis."
See footage from the event above.