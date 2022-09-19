Vic Mensa Serves Up $10,000 Worth Of Free Gas & Pre-Rolled Joints

“I don’t know how I’ma get no gas to take you to work," she said to Mensa. "We have $5 on the car then you all came. Ain’t nothing but God and blessings. I just want to say thank you, that’s all."



“God bless you," Mensa replied. "We appreciate you. 93 Boyz got you.”



Along with the gas, Mensa also hooked citizens up with free pre-rolled joints from Chicago's first Black-owned cannabis company, 93 Boyz. Mensa launched the brand in August. Part of the company's mission is to be there for inner city minorities by performing acts of charity whenever possible. Mensa told TMZ "he feels good doing service for his community" and "wants to give those from criminally affected inner cities, such as Chicago, a chance to create wealth from weed."



“We’re a premium gas company," Mensa said about the company during its launch. "We’ve got our finger on the pulse as far as genetics go. There’s no flavor in the Illinois market. There’s no cool, like streetwear-akin brands like there are in Los Angeles and other markets. There’s nothing ill over here. Our intention was to bring in the really ill cannabis."



See footage from the event above.