Kim Kardashian Says Season 2 Of 'The Kardashians' Is 'Seriously Vulnerable'

Kardashian went on to tease that the new season will see her being more "independent." She revealed, "I think you see me making decisions for myself. Obviously, I’m always thinking about my kids, but generally [I’m] just doing things for myself.”

Season 1 ended with Khloé Kardashian finding out about her ex Tristan Thompson's affair with Maralee Nichols which resulted in a baby boy. Since the finale, fans discovered that Khloe and Thompson were pregnant via surrogate with a baby of their own when news of the paternity scandal broke. While the two tried to keep the news under wraps, the reality star's rep later confirmed the pregnancy.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” a rep for Kardashian told Page Six at the time. “We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.” The surrogate delivered a baby boy in early August.