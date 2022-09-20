The Highest-Rated Restaurant Serving Fried Rice In Miami

Fried rice is amazing comfort food if you're looking for a quick meal or a companion to a hearty entree. It's even more delicious when you stuff it with delicious meats, from shrimp and beef to chicken. The dish can easily be modified for both vegetarians and vegans, too!

Miami is full of restaurants ready to serve you their take on fried rice, so which one is the best? Yelp has the answer to that.

After searching for "Fried Rice" in Miami and filtering by the highest ratings, 107 TASTE claimed the top spot!

This restaurant chain has locations across the Magic City, and its Coral Gables location is ranked No. 1. Its Thai Pineapple fried rice fish can come with tofu, shrimp, chicken, beef, or BBQ pork for a little extra! While you're there, don't forget to grab some sake or bubble tea with that!