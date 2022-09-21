This Restaurant Serves The Best Brunch In California

Brunch is for everyone. It is for those who can't quite make it to breakfast after a long night out, and those who didn't get a chance to eat before their morning workout. Brunch is for the people who let their phones eat first, and for those who simply can't wait to stuff their face with delicious food the second that it's placed on the table. It's for those who romanticize morning coffee, and those who romanticize an afternoon of bottomless mimosa deals with friends. Brunch is for the açaí bowl lovers, and the sausage, egg, and cheese with a side of bacon and hash-browns crowd. Regardless of what brunch means to you, there is one restaurant in California that does it better than the rest.

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the best place to brunch in California is at Outerlands located in San Francisco. Cheapism recommended that first timers try the dutch pancakes.

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the best place to brunch in the entire state:

"While the sticky buns and fennel sausage-fueled biscuits and gravy at Outerlands are worth trying, save room. At this cafe tucked in a laid-back, surf-infatuated corner of San Francisco, the Dutch pancake, served sweet with apples, walnuts, and Greek yogurt, or savory with Dungeness crab, sour cream, and fresh herbs really stands out."