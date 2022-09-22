3 Austin Eateries Land On Yelp's 'Top 100 Taco Spots In The US'

By Ginny Reese

September 22, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

You can make every day Taco Tuesday if you try hard enough. There are tons of great tacos spots across the US to get your fix, and three of the country's top 100 taco spots are right here in Austin.

Yelp released a list of the top 100 taco spots in the US. The website states, "No matter what type of tacos you prefer, there’s something for everyone on our list of the Top 100 Taco Spots in the US."

According to the list, Granny’s Tacos, Cuantos Tacos, and Flavia’s Kitchen are all among the country's top taco restaurants, coming in at number 4, 54, and 90 on the list, respectively.

Some other Texas taco eateries landed on the list as well. Here are all the spots in Texas that made the list, along with their rankings:

  • 4. Granny’s Tacos – Austin
  • 10. Mami Coco - Dallas
  • 18. Tranky’s Tacos - Dallas
  • 45. Fish Company Taco - Galveston
  • 51. Sangria On The Burg- San Antonio
  • 54. Cuantos Tacos – Austin
  • 64. La Lupita Taco Restaurant – Houston
  • 66. Titas Taco House – Humble, Texas
  • 79. Yellow City Street Food - Amarillo
  • 84. Tacos Doña Lena - Houston
  • 85. The Taco King – Houston
  • 90. Flavia’s Kitchen – Austin
  • 94. Cinco De mayo Taqueria – Spring, Texas

Check out the full list of the top 100 taco spots in the US on Yelp's website.

