Kanye West Offers New Apology To Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian After Recent Feud

"This is the mother of my children, and I apologize for any stress that I have caused, even in my frustration, because God calls me to be stronger, but also, ain't nobody else finna be causing no stress either," Ye said. "I need this person to be less stressed and of the best, sound mind and as calm as possible to be able to raise those children at the end of the day."



The interview also covers Ye's work with his Donda Academy, which opened its doors last month. Ye provides footage of him in the middle of one of the classes offered at the private school, which he also posted to social media this week. Ye previously said he wants his own children to go to the school he founded in his late mother's honor, but he said he's had to "fight for a say so" in where they get educated.



"I do have a voice but I had to fight for it," Ye explained. "That hurts you that you have to scream about what your kids are wearing and it's those little nuances where there was a parallel to what was happening at Gap, what was happening at adidas, and what was happening in my home. It was all a disregard for a voice of something I co-created. I co-created the children. I co-created the product at adidas. I co-created the product at Gap. There's a parallel and the parallel does touch on discrimination."



In addition to his mission with Donda Academy, Ye also discussed his political aspirations. Despite a failed presidential run in 2020, Ye claimed he definitely wants to run again but didn't specify when.



The rest of the interview with Ye will premiere tonight on Nightline. "A Conversation with Ye: Linsey Davis Reporting," which will be a half-hour special on ABC News Live, airs at 8:30 p.m. ET and will be available on Hulu afterward. See more from the interview below.