Olivia Wilde is addressing all of the Don't Worry Darling rumors. The actress and director made a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to promote her upcoming film starring boyfriend Harry Styles and Florence Pugh.

"After working on three years on something like this, it must be particularly frustrating to have people talking about a lot of things that aren't the film itself," Colbert said. "Oh, are they?" Wilde joked before Colbert asks her if there is anything from the list of rumors she would like to clear up on TV.

"The whole experience has sort of changed my way of thinking about the internet and how we chose to interact with it- or not," she said. "But, really, it's kind of ironic, because all of this is really what the film's about. The film is about the narratives we are fed and whether we choose to accept them or question their sources."