Trina Will Receive 'I Am Hip Hop Award' At The BET Hip Hop Awards 2022

“I am honored to receive and accept the 2022 I Am Hip Hop Award presented by BET,” Trina said according to a press release. “As a legend with over 20 years in the music industry, consistency and unity have contributed to my Rockstarr power as a femcee. I believe when one woman wins, whether it’s in front of the camera or behind the scenes, we all WIN. Let’s keep winning!”



The veteran femcee will also be honored with a traditional tribute performance. BET also revealed the artists who will hit the stage for the awards show. French Montana, Joey Bada$$, N.O.R.E., and Pusha T have been tapped as the official performers along with additional artists like Armani White, Bleu, EST Gee, GloRilla, and Moneybagg Yo. Other performers are expected to be announced within the coming weeks.



"Trina is a multi-talented hip hop artist who has set cultural trends and continues to be passionate about giving back to her community," said Connie Orlando, EVP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy. "She has paved the way for several artists, and we look forward to honoring her impact and legacy on hip hop's biggest stage, BET Hip Hop Awards 2022."



The BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 hosted by Fat Joe will be taped in Atlanta on September 30 and will be broadcasted on BET October 4 at 9 p.m. EST.

