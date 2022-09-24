2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival: All The Jaw-Dropping Moments

There's only one way to describe the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival: EPIC.

Taking over the stage at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 23rd and 24th were performances from Avril Lavigne, Black Eyed Peas, Halsey, Lionel Richie, LL COOL J, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Megan Thee Stallion, Morgan Wallen, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Sam Smith, Sean Diddy Combs, The Black Keys, Diplo, Marcus Mumford and more, and it was all hosted by Ryan Seacrest.

In case you missed it, or just want to re-live all of the amazing performances, The CW will air a two-night television special on October 7th and October 8th from 8pm-10pm ET.

Featuring performances from its star-studded lineup, amazing collaborations and more, here are all of the jaw-dropping moments from this year's iHeartRadio Music Festival:

Pitbull's dance moves during his fiery set were a sight to behold

One of the many reasons to love Pitbull, besides his amazing music and inspirational quotes, are his incredible dance moves, and Mr. Worldwide did NOT disappoint during this year's festival. During his set, Mr. 305 took fans through all of the Pitbull hits we know and love, including "Don't Stop the Party," "Fireball," "Timber," "Give Me Everything," "Can't Stop Us Now" and more.