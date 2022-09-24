2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival: All The Jaw-Dropping Moments
By Taylor Fields
September 24, 2022
There's only one way to describe the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival: EPIC.
Taking over the stage at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 23rd and 24th were performances from Avril Lavigne, Black Eyed Peas, Halsey, Lionel Richie, LL COOL J, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Megan Thee Stallion, Morgan Wallen, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Sam Smith, Sean Diddy Combs, The Black Keys, Diplo, Marcus Mumford and more, and it was all hosted by Ryan Seacrest.
In case you missed it, or just want to re-live all of the amazing performances, The CW will air a two-night television special on October 7th and October 8th from 8pm-10pm ET.
Featuring performances from its star-studded lineup, amazing collaborations and more, here are all of the jaw-dropping moments from this year's iHeartRadio Music Festival:
Pitbull's dance moves during his fiery set were a sight to behold
One of the many reasons to love Pitbull, besides his amazing music and inspirational quotes, are his incredible dance moves, and Mr. Worldwide did NOT disappoint during this year's festival. During his set, Mr. 305 took fans through all of the Pitbull hits we know and love, including "Don't Stop the Party," "Fireball," "Timber," "Give Me Everything," "Can't Stop Us Now" and more.
Sam Smith surprised the crowd with Kim Petras
Sam Smith not only performed some fan favorites during his set — including "Stay," "Latch" and more — he also performed his brand new song "Unholy," which features Kim Petras. During the performance, Smith surprised everyone in the audience with Petras after she walked onto the stage to sing her verse.
Lionel Richie brought back all of the 80s nostalgia
Lionel Richie's performance was just as sparkling as the sequins on his silver jacket as he took everyone on a trip back in time to all of his fan favorite songs like "Dancing On The Ceiling," "You Are," "Hello," and of course, "All Night Long." The icon also performed his Commodores hit "Brick House," which had everyone in T-Mobile Arena dancing.
The Black Keys rocked through a career-spanning set
The Black Keys took over the stage at T-Mobile Arena as they delivered fans a performance that included some of their biggest hits, including "Howling For You," "Lo-Hi," "Wild Child," "Little Black Submarines," "Lonely Boy" and more.
Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo got everyone "All Fired Up"
Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo showed everyone why they are being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year. The iconic music couple rocked the house as they performed several fan favorites in a career-spanning set, including "All Fired Up," "Promises," "Love Is A Battlefield" and "Heartbreaker."
Black Eyed Peas flexed their iconic evolution with a perfect medley of hits
Black Eyed Peas are responsible for some of the biggest hits that make you wanna dance, and the group showed fans their evolution with a mix of fan favorites, as well as some of their newer songs, during their iHeartRadio Music Festival set. The group took over T-Mobile Arena as they performed songs like "Let's Get It Started," "Boom Boom Pow," "Mamacita," "Pump It," "Don't You Worry," "Where Is The Love," and closed out with the iconic "I Got A Feeling."
Morgan Wallen impressed with his piano-playing skills during an emotional rendition of "Sand In My Boots"
Morgan Wallen had the crowd cheering throughout his set as he performed some of his biggest hits like "Wasted On You" and "Whiskey Glasses" and more. But, the country singer/songwriter impressed everyone at the very beginning when he sat down solo at a piano for an emotional performance of "Sand In My Boots."
Diplo and Morgan Wallen performed their collaboration "Heartless" for the first time
Diplo closed out Night 1 of the iHeartRadio Music Festival with an energetic set full of dance hits, but at the very end, he brought out Morgan Wallen to perform their collaboration "Heartless" for the very first time.