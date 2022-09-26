South Florida Man Arrested For Not Paying After Dining At Restaurants

By Zuri Anderson

September 26, 2022

Restaurant Credit Card Bill
Photo: Getty Images

A South Florida man is facing charges for dining at some restaurants and skipping out on the bill, per Newport Daily News.

The 58-year-old suspect from Palm Beach was charged with two counts of obtaining food with intent to defraud, according to a Friday (September 23) press release from the Middletown Police Department. He's facing another count of the same crime by Portsmouth police, as well, officials noted.

Authorities say the patron consumed food and drinks at Tito's Cantina on West Main Road but left the restaurant without paying his check on September 15. Cops accused him of doing the same thing at Ida's Restaurant on Valley Road on September 13.

Investigators say he confessed to leaving the Ida's and Fieldstones Grille on East Main Road without paying. The incident at Fieldstones happened the same day as Tito's Cantina.

Fieldstones talked about the incident in a September 20 Facebook post. Owners say the mysterious "gentleman" enjoyed a burger and three vodka drinks with a woman, who said he went by "Antonio":

"He ordered a dessert, and while Ashley was in the kitchen using her artistic skills decorating it, he slipped out and left her with a $70 check. We’ve exhausted all of our investigative abilities and can’t seem to get him to come in to pay his tab."

This past Thursday, we had a gentleman come in for lunch. He had a few Tito’s and sodas and ordered a burger. He struck...

Posted by Fieldstones Grille on Tuesday, September 20, 2022

More restaurants in the area reported a man matching the suspect's description of dining and dashing. Police are investigating.

