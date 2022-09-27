This Is The Coziest Cabin AirBNB In Texas

By Ginny Reese

September 27, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Staying in a cozy, secluded cabin can be one of the best ways to vacation. They are the perfect vacation rentals for escaping everyday stress and connecting with nature

Trips to Discover compiled a list of the coziest AirBNB cabins in each state. The website states, "While some offer more of a glamping experience, perhaps providing the perfect place to disconnect from those electronic gadgets, others are rather luxurious with upscale features like hot tubs, game rooms, gourmet kitchens and more."

According to the list, the coziest cabin rental in Texas is a a romantic log cabin on Smith Creek in Wimberley. The website explains:

"This highly-rated cabin Airbnb in Texas is located in beautiful Hill Country, just minutes from shopping and dining in Wimberley. It sits on 10 acres nestled in the trees on the banks of Smith Creek. Guests can enjoy sipping their morning coffee while watching the deer graze, soaking in the hot tub, nature walks and fireside chats. The cabin also includes a wood-burning stove, cable TV, a full kitchen and Wi-Fi."

The cabin rents for about $164 per night and is hosted by a superhost.

A listing for the rental can be found on AirBNB's website.

A full list of the coziest cabin AirBNBs can be found on Tips To Discover.

