Denver Eatery Lands On America's Best Family-Friendly Restaurant List

By Zuri Anderson

September 30, 2022

Mother with son (2-3) having lunch at terrace, Singapore
Photo: Getty Images

Food Network rolled out its list of the best restaurants for families, which includes eateries that "go beyond the typical kids' menu with organic options, international adventures and mini versions of adult entrees." They may also get kudos for providing play areas or other avenues of entertainment for children while parents can relax.

One Denver spot made it onto the list: Steuben's!

"Housed in a converted auto body garage, this uptown restaurant serves retro cocktails, deviled egg apps and kids' meals on old-school cafeteria trays. Children's dinners come with carrot sticks, cucumbers, edamame and fresh berries," according to writers.

Taking a closer look at the menu, children can also enjoy a "milk flight" that comes with vanilla, strawberry, and chocolate milk. Menu items for them include kielbasa hot dogs, macaroni and cheese, fried chicken, burgers, and more.

Adults can look forward to stacked and delicious menu items, like Monte Cristo, steak fries, chicken and waffles, and breakfast platters.

You can also sweeten the experience by taking home one of their cakes, cookies, or cupcakes by ordering ahead online.

Steuben's is located at 523 E 17th Ave. in Denver. They're available for dine-in and curbside pickup.

Check out the full list on Food Network's website.

