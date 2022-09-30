This Is Tennessee's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023

By Sarah Tate

January 4, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

High school is a time for young students to learn skills they will take with them as they move through the rest of their life, whether they continue their academic education in college or jump into the workforce. Niche recently released its list of the best public high schools in Tennessee for 2023 and it's filled with institutions working hard to give students a quality education.

According to the site, the best public high school in the Volunteer State is Hume-Fogg Academic Magnet School, which earned an overall grade of A+. Located in Nashville, the school earned an A+ score in academics and college prep, A- in diversity and administration, A in teachers and B in clubs/activities. Here's what Niche had to say:

"Hume-Fogg Academic Magnet School is a top rated, public, magnet school... . It has 907 students in grades 9-12 with a student-teacher ration of 20 to 1. According to state test scores, 72% of students are at least proficient in math an 89% in reading."

Here are Niche's picks for the Top 10 best public high schools in Tennessee for 2023:

  1. Hume-Fogg Academic Magnet School
  2. Ravenwood High School
  3. Central Maget School
  4. Martin Luther King Jr. Magnet High School
  5. Merrol Hyde Magnet School
  6. Brentwood High School
  7. Farragut High School
  8. Franklin High School
  9. White Station High School
  10. Madison Academic Magnet High School

Check out Niche's full report to read up on Tennessee's best public high schools.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.