This Is Tennessee's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023

High school is a time for young students to learn skills they will take with them as they move through the rest of their life, whether they continue their academic education in college or jump into the workforce. Niche recently released its list of the best public high schools in Tennessee for 2023 and it's filled with institutions working hard to give students a quality education.

According to the site, the best public high school in the Volunteer State is Hume-Fogg Academic Magnet School, which earned an overall grade of A+. Located in Nashville, the school earned an A+ score in academics and college prep, A- in diversity and administration, A in teachers and B in clubs/activities. Here's what Niche had to say:

"Hume-Fogg Academic Magnet School is a top rated, public, magnet school... . It has 907 students in grades 9-12 with a student-teacher ration of 20 to 1. According to state test scores, 72% of students are at least proficient in math an 89% in reading."

Here are Niche's picks for the Top 10 best public high schools in Tennessee for 2023:

Hume-Fogg Academic Magnet School Ravenwood High School Central Maget School Martin Luther King Jr. Magnet High School Merrol Hyde Magnet School Brentwood High School Farragut High School Franklin High School White Station High School Madison Academic Magnet High School

Check out Niche's full report to read up on Tennessee's best public high schools.