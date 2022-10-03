2 Arizona Cities Among Top Foodie Destinations In The US

If you self-identify as a "foodie" then you know how important it is to find the best restaurants, food trucks, and food courts to satisfy every craving.

WalletHub determined the best foodie cities in the nation. The website states, "To determine the best and cheapest foodie scenes, WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 29 key indicators of foodie-friendliness."

According to the list, two Arizona cities landed in the top 50. Phoenix came in at number 34 on the list followed by Tucson at number 46. Phoenix was 38th and Tucson was 39th for affordability.

Here were the top 10 best foodie cities in America, according to WalletHub:

Portland, OR Orlando, FL Miami, FL San Francisco, CA Austin, TX Sacramento, CA Seattle, WA Tampa, FL Las Vegas, NV San Diego, CA

A full list of the nation's top foodie cities can be found on WalletHub's website.