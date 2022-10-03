Fat Joe, Lil' Kim, David Banner & More Honor Loud Records' 30th Anniversary
By Tony M. Centeno
October 5, 2022
Host Fat Joe helped celebrate the 30th anniversary of Steve Rifkind's Loud Records with a massive tribute performance that honors all of the label's iconic roster.
On Tuesday, October 4, a handful of legendary artists showed up to the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 and delivered a rare tribute to Loud Records. Veterans Dead Prez opened the tribute with a rare performance of their hit "Hip Hop." Lil' Kim busted out all her signature dance moves alongside Havoc and special guest Joey Bada$$, who came through to perform Mobb Deep's "Quiet Storm" (Remix). Afterward, M.O.P. and Remy Ma delivered a lively version of their classic "Ante Up."
Squad goals!!💪🏿 #DeadPrez, @MobbDeep, @joeyBADASS, @LilKim, #MOP, @RealRemyMa, @fatjoe, @davidbanner, @LilFlip713, @ProjectPatHcp, and @DJPAULKOM #Three6Mafia. #BET #HipHopAwards pic.twitter.com/7L42WXdxVI— BET (@BET) October 5, 2022
Host Fat Joe also hit the stage during the tribute to Loud. After they paid homage to the late Big Pun to the tune of "Still Not A Playa," the Terror Squad founder joined Remy Me for a lit rendition of their hit "Lean Back." Later on, David Banner and Lil' Flip pulled up to perform their classic "Like A Pimp." The tribute concluded with stellar performances from Project Pat & Three 6 Mafia, who performed "Chickenhead" and "Stay Fly." Wu-Tang Clan's RZA, Method Man, Raekwon and Inspectah Deck closed out the historic set with "Ain't Nothing Ta F Wit," "M-E-T-H-O-D MAN" and "C.R.E.A.M."
Loud Records was founded by Rifkind in 1991. During that time, he signed artists like Wu-Tang Clan and released the group's first three studio albums. Later on, Rifkind signed other artists like the late Big Pun, Mobb Deep, The Beatnuts, M.O.P., Tha Alkaholiks, Pete Rock, Lil' Flip, Three 6 Mafia, Project Pat, Xzibit, Twista, Dead Prez and more.
A MUST! #HipHopAwards https://t.co/qODSqunrnb— BET (@BET) October 5, 2022