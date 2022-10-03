Joey Bada$$ Memorializes Young Dolph, PnB Rock & Other Late Rappers
By Tony M. Centeno
October 5, 2022
Joey Bada$$ hit the stage for a very special performance of his recent single "Head High" during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022.
On Tuesday night, October 4, the Pro Era rapper took command of the audience as everyone took the time to remember all of those who we've lost over the past year. The late Young Dolph was memorialized with an emotional video along with other fallen artists from PnB Rock, who died after he was shot and robbed in Los Angeles, to Tupac Shakur, who passed away 26 years ago. Scott La Rock, XXXTentacion, King Von, Nipsey Hussle and others were also honored.
Joey Bada$$ performed the song off his 2000 album while people in background wore hoodies with each deceased artist's name on the front. The somber performance comes not long after Bada$$ delivered his third studio album, which is the sequel to his debut mixtape 1999. It contains songs that stem from the beginning of his career like "Survivor's Guilt." The Rahki-produced track is the sequel to his track "Survival Tactics" featuring Capital STEEZ, who passed away in 2012.
"Ever since he left, I just been strugglin' without him, 'Cause I remember linkin' after school and we'd be plottin'," Joey raps. "Talk about our problems and what we do about 'em, Journalin' and jottin', we ain't know the world was watchin'/We was just two kids tryna make it out the bottom/Now I'm rich and rotten, everyday I think about him, it's survivors guilt."
Joey Bada$$ previously performed art the BET Awards back in June. He hit the stage with Chance The Rapper to perform their collaboration "The Highs & The Lows" for the first time.