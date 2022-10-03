Joey Bada$$ Memorializes Young Dolph, PnB Rock & Other Late Rappers

Joey Bada$$ performed the song off his 2000 album while people in background wore hoodies with each deceased artist's name on the front. The somber performance comes not long after Bada$$ delivered his third studio album, which is the sequel to his debut mixtape 1999. It contains songs that stem from the beginning of his career like "Survivor's Guilt." The Rahki-produced track is the sequel to his track "Survival Tactics" featuring Capital STEEZ, who passed away in 2012.



"Ever since he left, I just been strugglin' without him, 'Cause I remember linkin' after school and we'd be plottin'," Joey raps. "Talk about our problems and what we do about 'em, Journalin' and jottin', we ain't know the world was watchin'/We was just two kids tryna make it out the bottom/Now I'm rich and rotten, everyday I think about him, it's survivors guilt."



Joey Bada$$ previously performed art the BET Awards back in June. He hit the stage with Chance The Rapper to perform their collaboration "The Highs & The Lows" for the first time.