Armani White Brings Out N.O.R.E. For A Rare Medley Of Their Biggest Hits
By Tony M. Centeno
October 5, 2022
Armani White had one of the most eye-popping sets of the night after he got N.O.R.E. to come through for a rare performance.
On Tuesday, October 4, White hit the stage at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 to perform his hit song "Billie Eilish". He began his set while surrounded by dancers in white, straight jackets before he performed in an all-yellow ensemble. During his set, the Def Jam rapper brought out the Drink Champs host to perform his verse on his 2002 hit "Nothin'," which is sampled on White's song named after the "Bad Guy" singer.
YOOOOOOO @armaniblanco brought out @noreaga. #HipHopAwards pic.twitter.com/8lXWRdvAHN— #HipHopAwards (@HipHopAwards) October 5, 2022
After spending more than seven years on the rise, White is finally having his breakthrough year. Earlier this year, the Philly native signed a fresh deal with Def Jam Recordings. His song dedicated to Billie Eilish garnered over a million views on YouTube within the first two weeks. A month later, he followed up with "Diamond Dallas," which is dedicated to former wrestler Diamond Dallas Page.
The 25-year-old rapper first garnered attention with his 2015 song "Stick Up." Since then, he's worked with various artists like Big Sean, Big K.R.I.T. and GoldLink. He continued to release other tracks like "Touché," "casablanco freestyle" and "Hiding Out West" before he released his Keep In Touch EP in 2019. He released his second EP Things We Lost In The Fire in 2021 before he finally scored his big break with Def Jam a year later.
N.O.R.E. may be focused on his Drink Champs podcast with DJ EFN but he's still performing and dropping music. He just hit the stage at LL Cool J's Rock The Bells Music Festival in New York back in August, and teamed up with Conway The Machine and Method Man for their track "Outta Line."
You know the vibes! @armaniblanco's "Billie Eilish" and @noreaga's "Nothin" both slam hard! #BET #HipHopAwards pic.twitter.com/kAELvXqtpL— BET (@BET) October 5, 2022