Armani White Brings Out N.O.R.E. For A Rare Medley Of Their Biggest Hits

After spending more than seven years on the rise, White is finally having his breakthrough year. Earlier this year, the Philly native signed a fresh deal with Def Jam Recordings. His song dedicated to Billie Eilish garnered over a million views on YouTube within the first two weeks. A month later, he followed up with "Diamond Dallas," which is dedicated to former wrestler Diamond Dallas Page.



The 25-year-old rapper first garnered attention with his 2015 song "Stick Up." Since then, he's worked with various artists like Big Sean, Big K.R.I.T. and GoldLink. He continued to release other tracks like "Touché," "casablanco freestyle" and "Hiding Out West" before he released his Keep In Touch EP in 2019. He released his second EP Things We Lost In The Fire in 2021 before he finally scored his big break with Def Jam a year later.



N.O.R.E. may be focused on his Drink Champs podcast with DJ EFN but he's still performing and dropping music. He just hit the stage at LL Cool J's Rock The Bells Music Festival in New York back in August, and teamed up with Conway The Machine and Method Man for their track "Outta Line."

