Man Steals Fire Truck, Claims Firefighters Told Him To Move It: Cops

A man accused of stealing a fire truck in Colorado claims firefighters told him to relocate the emergency vehicle, according to KDVR.

Boulder Police responded to a report of a stolen fire truck at the intersection of 13th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue around 1 a.m. Sunday (October 2). Officer Tyler Valdez reportedly arrived at the scene and found firefighters speaking with a man, later identified as 28-year-old Kirill Kiefel, outside a fire truck in the University Hill neighborhood.

The crews told Valdez they were responding to a medical call when they spotted their fire truck near Pennsylvania Avenue and Broadway. Some of the firefighters ran over, hopped into the vehicle, pushed the emergency brake, and pulled Kiefel out of the driver's seat, according to an arrest affidavit. They also allege the suspect managed to drive a third of a mile before stopping him.

When Valdez questioned Kiefel, he claims the firefighters told him to move the fire truck. The officer said this isn't true. Valdez noted in his report that Kiefel's behavior "continued to escalate" after the arrest.

“He has not been formally charged for every call we have received about him, but he has increasingly become a higher risk to public safety. Kirill also told me that he guaranteed he would be out of jail by tomorrow while I was transporting him,” the affidavit reads, per KDVR.

Kiefel was booked into the Boulder County Jail for charges of second-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft of more than $20,000 and a felony parole violation warrant.