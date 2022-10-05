This Arizona City Is Among The Best for Mental Wellness

Did you know that a person's living environment plays a huge role in overall mental wellness?

Lawn Starter compiled a list of the best cities in the US for mental wellness. The website states, "To mark World Mental Health Day on Oct. 10, LawnStarter compared over 190 of the biggest U.S. cities to rank 2022’s Best Cities for Mental Wellness."

One Arizona city made it into the top 20. Scottsdale came in at number 11 on the list. It was 9th overall for physical wellness and 11th overall for mindfulness and social wellness.

According to the website, here are the top 20 cities for mental wellness:

Naperville, IL Pasadena, CA Seattle, WA Fremont, CA San Francisco, CA Bellevue, WA Alexandria, VA Irvine, CA Fort Collins, CO Santa Rosa, CA Scottsdale, AZ San Diego, CA Oakland, CA Salt Lake City, UT San Jose, CA Portland, OR Huntingdon Beach, CA Madison, WI Minneapolis, MN Atlanta, GA

A full list of the nation's best cities for mental wellness can be found on Lawn Starter's website.