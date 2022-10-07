Boosie Badazz Angrily Tells Kanye West To 'Dye His Face', Ye Responds
By Tony M. Centeno
October 7, 2022
Boosie Badazz continues to slam Kanye West for debuting his controversial "White Lives Matter" shirts, and Ye has responded.
On Friday, October 7, Drink Champs dropped the teaser for their upcoming episode featuring Boosie. In the brief clip, we can see the rapper-actor berating Ye for creating the shirts for his YZY SZN 9 fashion show in Paris. He even repeats his previous request for Ye to dye his face white. The Louisiana native first told Ye to bleach his face by posting a photoshopped image of Kanye's with a Caucasian skin tone.
"Ain't nobody getting done like Blacks getting done from 300-400 years to today," Boosie continued. "And you a f**king conglomerate! Don't put no White Lives Matter on. F**k wrong with you? Dye yo face then n***a."
Boosie's request must've caught Ye's attention because he didn't take long to fire back at the "No Juice" rapper. In an Instagram post, the fashion designer sternly told Boosie off in a classic cap-locked response.
"DON'T SPEAK ON ME LIL BOOSIE SPEAK TO ME YEAH LITTLE NERD ASS," Kanye wrote. "COME SMACK ME OR COME SHOOT ME IM THE ONE THAT GOT BULLIED BY THE ENTIRE BLACK CELEBRITY COMMUNITY NOW IM BACK TO SHOOT THE SCHOOL UP."
Listen to what The Breakfast Club had to say about the situation above.