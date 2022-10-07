Minnesota Man Dies In Barefoot Water Skiing Accident

A celebrated Minnesota barefoot water skier died last month after an accident on a lake near his home, according to Bring Me The News.

69-year-old Paul S. Oman of Brooklyn Center died on September 12 at a local hospital following his accident on Twin Lakes, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner. His cause of death is listed as "injuries sustained while barefoot water skiing."

Oman died "doing what he loved most" according to his obituary. He started the sport in 1991 and collected 186 medals during his career. In addition, he held the world record for barefoot water jumping (7.8 m) in the Men's 7 division at the time of his death.

"Paul shared his talents of barefooting with the Twin Cities River Rats Waterski Show Team for more than 25 years," according to Oman's obituary. "He was training for the 2022 Masters World Barefoot Championship tournament in Texas just prior to his death."

Outside of barefoot water skiing, Oman was also a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving from 1972 to 1976 during the Vietnam War era. He was an electricition both during and immedatly after his service, and spent his professional career developing medical devices as an engineer.