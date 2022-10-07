This Is Illinois’ Best Haunted House Attraction

One of our favorite ways to celebrate spooky season is by going to a haunted house attraction. If you feel the same way, might we suggest the best haunted house attraction your state has to offer?

Ranker graciously compiled a list of the best haunted houses to visit in each state and named Basement Of The Dead in Aurora as the best haunted house attraction in Illinois. Here's what they had to say about it:

"Featuring murderous freaks and deranged clowns, the Basement of the Dead in Aurora is not for the easily disturbed. Ranked the number one haunted house in the world by Buzzfeed, this haunt will definitely get under your skin."

More about Basement of the Dead from their website:

"Let’s face it, you play a role in how scared you get. If you come to have a good time and enjoy yourself, the more you’ll enjoy our haunt (or anything else for that matter). We provide the most terrifying haunted attraction in Illinois with a great variety of scares. We have had people, including many adults, that left through emergency exits and refused to finish and others who run through screaming and laughing the whole way through. After all, that’s what we are here for…scaring people while having fun!"