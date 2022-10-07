This Is The Best Haunted House Attraction In Tennessee

Spooky season is full swing and Halloween is just around the corner, so now is the time to scare yourself silly at one of the best haunted house attractions in the country.

Ranker searched the country to find the best haunted houses that promise the best scares that will have you looking over your shoulder long after you leave. According to the site:

"These haunts can often skew extreme, and many utilize professional level special effects and acting in order to give you the best Hallow's Eve possible. The top haunted attractions in every state rank among some of America's best haunted houses, striking fear into the hearts of citizens from sea to shining sea."

So which spooky attraction was named the best haunted house in Tennessee?

Nashville Nightmare

As the name suggests, this haunted house is filled with the stuff of nightmares and was even named one of the Top 5 most terrifying haunted houses in the U.S. by USA Today, according to its website. This year's attractions include scary scenes like the spirited Midnight Mortuary, charity-party-turned-accidental summoning Horror High, and failed sideshow with "rabid" performers at the Outcast Carnival, among others.

Nashville Nightmare Haunted House is located at 1016 Madison Square in Madison.

Here's what Ranker had to say about Tennessee's best haunted house attraction:

"At Nashville Nightmares, even your childhood turns against you. The Fairy Tale Hell portion takes all your favorite stories and twists them into morbid scenarios that put the 'grim' in Brothers Grimm."

Check out Ranker's full list to see the best haunted house attractions around the country.