This Arizona City Is The Safest In The Nation For Trick-Or-Treating

By Ginny Reese

October 10, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Halloween is right around the corner, which means it's almost time for trick-or-treating. Halloween safety is probably at the top of the minds of parents all over the state.

ChamberofCommerce.org compiled a list of America's safest cities for trick-or-treating and two Arizona cities landed at the top of the list. The website states, "To determine our ranking, we analyzed data from more than 300 cities and compared those cities across five equally weighted metrics: pedestrian fatalities, violent crime, property crime, number of registered sex offenders, and number of law enforcement employees."

According to the list, Gilbert is the safest city in the entire nation for trick-or-treating. Scottsdale landed in the top 10, coming in at number seven.

Further down the list, Chandler came in at number 17, Surprise was number 22, and Peoria was number 23.

Here are the top 10 safest cities for trick-or-treating:

  1. Gilbert, AZ
  2. Cambridge, MA
  3. Cary, NC
  4. Naperville, IL
  5. Rochester, MN
  6. Irvine, CA
  7. Scottsdale, AZ
  8. Carlsbad, CA
  9. Glendale, CA
  10. Stanford, CT

The full list of America's safest cities for trick-or-treating can be found at ChamberofCommerce.org.

