50 Cent's Estranged Son Offers His Dad $6,700 For Quality Time

"Since y’all think $6,700 is sooo much money someone tell my pops I will pay him $6,700 for just 24hr of his time so we can do everything I ever wanted to do with him as a kid 🚦Red Yellow Green whatever color he like 😭," Jackson wrote in his caption.



Jackson's been going back and forth with his father for various reasons over the years but recently he claimed that $6,700 wasn't enough child support to live on when he was growing up. Afterwards, people on Instagram criticized the young Jackson for complaining about the $80,000+ he received annually. 50 hasn't directly responded to his estranged son's offer, but he did use his Power alias Kanan to show how he feels about the situation. After clips of his son's claims went viral, the New York native posted a clip to Instagram of Kanan confronting his son in the show with "no caption needed."

