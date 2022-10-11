Can You Guess North Carolina's Most Popular Halloween Candy?

It's that time of year again! When the weather cools down and a chill lingers in the air as Halloween lovers put the final touches on their costumes and stock up on all of the best candy.

CandyStore.com analyzed data from 15 years of its nationwide sales to see which candies are the most popular Halloween treats in each state, and with the National Retail Federation expecting spending to reach $3.1 Billion in 2022, there's a lot to choose from.

Coming as no surprise, many of the most popular candies are chocolate-based, such as Reese's Cups and Snickers, but there are still plenty of people who enjoy a fruitier or sour twist to their go-to treat, like Starburst and Sour Patch Kids.

So what is North Carolina's favorite Halloween candy?

Reese's Cups

According to the report, North Carolina's top candy for Halloween is the perfect combination of chocolate and peanut butter that shows off the top-tier combination of sweet and salty. North Carolinians seem to have a chocolate craving as their second and third favorite, Snickers and M&Ms, also fall into the same category as the No. 1 choice.

North Carolina isn't the only state that craves Reese's Cups for Halloween more than any other candy. The popular morsel is also the top choice for California, Florida, Kentucky and Wyoming.

Check out the full report to see a breakdown of each state's favorite Halloween candy.