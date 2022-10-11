Mark Hoppus Plans To Detail Cancer Battle In New Memoir

Mark Hoppus has been through a lot in the past couple years. In June of 2021, he mistakenly revealed to the world that he was battling stage IV diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and in September of that year he proudly announced he was cancer free. In his professional life, blink-182 just dropped a huge bombshell, revealing Tom DeLonge has rejoined the band and they're planning a new album and world tour. The story is a good one, and apparently Hoppus is committing it all to paper because during a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he revealed he's writing a memoir.

“I started writing a book, actually, earlier this year,” he announced. “I’m not that far into it yet but I’m writing a book about my life and experience in Blink and what I’ve gone through over the past year or so.”

“We’re finalizing the deal and I’m really happy with the way that’s coming together. I’m excited to tell my story,” Hoppus continued. “I didn’t say anything about being sick for the longest time because I was so scared and overwhelmed by the whole thing.”

He added: “My world got really, really small. Like, I closed down and it was just my family and dear friends that were in my life. I was in the hospital chair for my third chemo session when I accidentally posted it to Instagram. I remember staring at it and people started calling, like my publicist, manager and friends. All of a sudden, it was like, oh, damn, I really screwed it up. But as soon as it got out, there was such an overwhelming outpouring of support and love, not only from the world at large and people on Instagram and Twitter and Discord, but to old friends that I had fallen out with 20 years ago. They came back into my life and, at that point, I felt like I turned a corner. I stopped being so afraid and started feeling like, OK, let’s see how we can get through this by sharing my story.”