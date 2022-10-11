This Is The Creepiest Place To Visit In Florida

Spooky season is upon us, which means ghost tours, haunted houses, and creepy parties. Some of the most frightening experiences come from real places with chilling stories.

Every state has histories of abandoned homes, desolate hospitals, murder sites, ghost towns, and other spine-chilling locales. That doesn't stop people from visiting these places.

For those thrill seekers out there, Thrillist pinpointed the creepiest locations in every state. The list includes cemeteries, shuttered homes, hotels, and natural settings.

According to the website, the scariest place in Florida is the Fort East Martello Museum:

"Key West's Fort East Martello Museum is home to the OG macabre Florida Man, Robert the Haunted Doll. The inspiration for Annabelle, Robert was a gift given to the late artist Robert Eugene Otto. As a boy, Otto would blame the doll for all sorts of mischief, but the whole thing morphed from a cute little Calvin & Hobbes riff into something far more sinister. Some say the raggedy, weathered little sailor doll is cursed. He's reported to change facial expressions from time to time, and some say he'll let out little giggles. Oh, and some say he'll cause endless pain and suffering to people who disrespect him by taking his photo—which is difficult because he's, you know, the centerpiece of an entire museum."

Check out the full list on Thrillist.