Chingy Says Holiday Inn Never Gave Him A Free Room After Hit Song Blew Up
By Tony M. Centeno
October 12, 2022
Chingy had plenty of success with his hit song "Holidae In" but now he claims the popular hotel didn't want to be apart of it.
In an interview HipHopDX published on Tuesday, October 11, the St. Louis native revealed that the Holiday Inn never reached out to him about any endorsement deals during the peak of his 2003 hit with Snoop Dogg and Ludacris. He said the Atlanta-based hotel chain didn't even offer him or his team a free room. The song reached the Top 10 on numerous Billboard charts a couple of weeks after its initial release and stayed there for months.
"We tried to work with them when I came out with that song," Chingy explained. "I’m pretty sure I made them millions. I’m pretty sure I made them a lot of money. They wouldn’t work with us."
"Holidae In" was released as the second single from his debut album Jackpot, which dropped via Capitol Records and Luda's Disturbing Tha Peace imprint. It reached Gold status following its success and had long been considered one of Chingy's best songs next to "Right Thurr" and "One Call Away." Although he said the hotel wouldn't work with him, he did admit that an employee from the marketing team once reached out in 2011, but nothing ever came from it.
