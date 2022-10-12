Leonardo DiCaprio & 72 Other Witnesses Could Testify At Pras Michel's Trial

DiCaprio and several members of Trump's administration appear among the list of 72 potential witnesses that were filed earlier this week. The seasoned actor appeared on the list due to his known ties to Low. His 2013 film The Wolf of Wall Street was funded by Low, who allegedly used money he embezzled from the Malaysian sovereign wealth fund. Other familiar names on the witness list include Trump's former chief of staff John Kelly, former national security adviser H.R. McMaster, former RNC deputy finance chair Elliott Broidy and Steve Wynn.



“Between June 2012 and November 2012, Low directed the transfer of approximately $21,600,000 from foreign entities and accounts to Michel for the purpose of funneling significant sums of money into the United States presidential election as purportedly legitimate contributions,” the Justice Department alleged in 2019.



Pras faces charges of witness tampering, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and conspiracy to make false statements to banks. He previously pleaded not guilty. If convicted, the artist could face five to 20 years in prison.