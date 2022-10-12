This Colorado City Is Among The Worst Places For Drivers

Driving can be comforting and convenient, but it can also be a hassle. Motorists have to grapple with traffic congestion, poor roads, accidents, and weather conditions. These issues vary depending on where you live, especially in a country as big as the United States.

WalletHub got curious and found the best and worst places in the country for drivers. Researchers "compared the 100 largest cities across 30 key indicators of driver-friendliness. Our data set ranges from average gas prices to annual hours in traffic congestion per auto commuter to auto-repair shops per capita," according to the website.

Denver ranked at No. 87, making it one of the worst cities to drive in. The Mile High City was also dinged for high auto theft rates along with Aurora. Colorado Springs was the highest-ranking Colorado city at No. 49.

Here are 2022's best cities to drive in:

Raleigh, North Carolina Plano, Texas Corpus Christi, Texas Greensboro, North Carolina Winston-Salem, North Carolina Lincoln, Nebraska Jacksonville, Florida Arlington, Texas Garland, Texas Orlando, Florida

2022's worst cities to drive in:

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Detroit, Michigan Oakland, California San Francisco, California Chicago, Illinois New York, New York Washington D.C. Baltimore, Maryland Seattle, Washington Los Angeles, California

Check out the full report on WalletHub.