Lil Tjay & Ice Spice Added To Powerhouse NYC's Lineup
By Tony M. Centeno
October 13, 2022
Powerhouse NYC just got even bigger with several new additions to its powerful lineup.
On Thursday, October 13, Power 105.1 revealed that Lil Tjay and Ice Spice will be performing at the annual concert. The New York native and the "Munch" rapper, who both performed at Rolling Loud New York, join the extensive list of top-tier performers who will hit the stage on Saturday, October 29 at the Prudential Center in New Jersey. Tjay and Ice join the likes of Kodak Black, Tems, Moneybagg Yo, Fivio Foreign , DJ Spinking & Friends, and headliner Nicki Minaj.
Both artists have been put under a microscope for various reasons. Recently, Ice Spice captivated the Hip-Hop world with her song "Munch (Feelin' U)." The drill-type banger impressed the masses including Drake, Cardi B and others. The latter artist just previewed her remix to the popular record. However, Bardi said she doesn't plan on dropping it anytime soon. Ice Spice also previewed her upcoming song "Bikini Bottom" so its possible she might perform that one on the Powerhouse stage.
Lil Tjay's set will also be a sight to see. The Bronx native just recovered after he was shot during a failed robbery attempt over the summer. After spending some time recuperating, Tjay made his grand return to the stage at Rolling Loud New York. A couple of weeks later, Tjay traveled down to Atlanta to perform alongside Fivio Foreign at the BET Hip-Hop Awards 2022.
Powerhouse NYC is going down on October 29 at the Prudential Center in New Jersey. Grab your tickets now before it's too late!