Supreme Court Rejects Trump's Appeal To Intervene Over Classified Documents

The United States Supreme Court rejected an emergency request from former President Donald Trump to vacate a lower court ruling that barred an appointed special master from reviewing classified documents seized by the FBI during a raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.

The Supreme Court issued the unsigned order without explanation.

"The application to vacate the stay entered by the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit on September 21, 2022, presented to Justice [Clarence] Thomas and by him referred to the Court is denied."

The 11th U.S. Circuit of Appeals previously ruled that Judge Raymond J. Dearie cannot review more than 100 classified documents that were among more than 11,000 government records seized during the raid.

Dearie is tasked with reviewing the documents to determine if any of them should be kept from investigators due to attorney-client privilege.

The Justice Department argued that Trump has "no plausible claims" to the classified documents.