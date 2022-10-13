Supreme Court Rejects Trump's Appeal To Intervene Over Classified Documents

By Bill Galluccio

October 13, 2022

US-JUSTICE-EXECUTION-TEXAS
Photo: Getty Images

The United States Supreme Court rejected an emergency request from former President Donald Trump to vacate a lower court ruling that barred an appointed special master from reviewing classified documents seized by the FBI during a raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.

The Supreme Court issued the unsigned order without explanation.

"The application to vacate the stay entered by the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit on September 21, 2022, presented to Justice [Clarence] Thomas and by him referred to the Court is denied."

The 11th U.S. Circuit of Appeals previously ruled that Judge Raymond J. Dearie cannot review more than 100 classified documents that were among more than 11,000 government records seized during the raid.

Dearie is tasked with reviewing the documents to determine if any of them should be kept from investigators due to attorney-client privilege.

The Justice Department argued that Trump has "no plausible claims" to the classified documents.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.