This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Alabama
By Jason Hall
October 13, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
A Decatur barbecue restaurant is being credited as the best in Alabama.
Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state, which included Big Bob Gibson as the top choice for Alabama.
"When L&N railroad worker Bob Gibson dug a barbecue pit in his backyard in 1925, he had no idea he would end up creating a world championship business," Love Food wrote. "Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q is one of the most esteemed joints around, known for its hickory-smoked pulled pork shoulder and white barbecue sauce. Check out one of its platters and look at all its trophies on display to believe it."
Love Food's full list of the best barbecue restaurant in every state is included below:
- Alabama- Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q
- Alaska- Turnagain Arm PiT BBQ
- Arizona- Little Miss BBQ
- Arkansas- Sim's Bar-B-Que
- California- Copper Top BBQ
- Colorado- Georgia Boys BBQ
- Connecticut- Pig Rig BBQ
- Delaware- Limestone BBQ and Bourbon
- Florida- Shiver's Bar-B-Q
- Georgia- Wiley's Championship BBQ
- Hawaii- Sunset Smokehouse
- Idaho- Rib Shack Barbecue
- Illinois- Smoque BBQ
- Indiana- Hank's Smoked Briskets
- Iowa- Jimmy Jack's Rib Shack
- Kansas- Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que
- Kentucky- Old Hickory Bar-B-Que
- Louisiana- The Joint
- Maine- Wilson County Barbecue
- Maryland- 2Fifty Texas BBQ
- Massachusetts- B.T.'s Smokehouse
- Michigan- Slows Bar-B-Q
- Minnesota- Animales Barbecue
- Mississippi- Clay's House of Pig
- Missouri- City Butcher and Barbecue
- Montana- The Notorious P.I.G.
- Nebraska- Smokin Barrel BBQ
- Nevada- John Mull's Meats and Road Kill Grill
- New Hampshire- Smokeshow Barbecue
- New Jersey- Red White & Que Smokehouse
- New Mexico- Mad Jack's Mountaintop Barbecue
- New York- John Brown BBQ
- North Carolina- Skylight Inn BBQ
- North Dakota- Spitfire Bar & Grill
- Ohio- Eli's BBQ
- Oklahoma- Smokin' Joe's Rib Ranch
- Oregon- Matt's BBQ
- Pennsylvania- Harvey's Main Street BBQ
- Rhode Island- Durk's Bar-B-Q
- South Carolina- Lewis Barbecue
- South Dakota- J.R.'s Rhodehouse BBQ PIT
- Tennessee- Peg Leg Porker
- Texas- Franklin Barbecue
- Utah- Charlotte-Rose's Carolina BBQ
- Vermont- Bluebird Barbecue
- Virginia- HogsHead Cafe
- Washington- Brileys BBQ & Grill
- West Virginia- Hickory House
- Wisconsin- Double B's BBQ
- Wyoming- HQ BBQ