2 Colorado Towns Among The Best Places For A Cheap, Winter Vacation

By Zuri Anderson

October 14, 2022

Girls laughing and having fun on a chair lift.
Photo: Getty Images

Summer is the peak time to go on vacation, thanks to warm weather and no school. It's also the busiest time of the year for travel. As a result, people look to the winter season for more affordable, less crowded trips.

Not all winter destinations are cheap, though. Luckily, Travel + Leisure identified 10 places that are ideal for budget vacations during the colder months:

"Choosing the perfect destination can be key to saving on your next vacation, so Hotels.com picked these 10 places for their great winter activities and rates and found properties with affordable prices in each. Luckily, many of these spots happen to be located near major airports, too, so you can look for a great flight deal to save even more."

The list includes cities and tourist spots that are known for either winter activities or warmer climates. Two destinations in Colorado were featured: Vail and Beaver Creek!

"In many ways, Colorado is the ultimate winter vacation destination," writers say. "World-class skiing, great restaurants and apres-ski bars, and incredible wintry scenery make it one of the country's best cold-weather getaways. Hotels.com recommends visiting Beaver Creek and Vail — the ski towns are less than 30 minutes apart. Vail has varied terrain, better nightlife, and more shopping, while Beaver Creek is great for families. Hotels.com recommends The Lodge at Vail, A RockResort for your stay."

Both of these towns are roughly two hours away from Denver, too, so a day trip to the Mile High City could be another option!

Check out the full list on Travel + Leisure.

