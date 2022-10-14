Anti-Oil Protesters Splash Soup On Van Gogh Painting Worth Millions

A pair of anti-oil protesters were arrested on Friday (October 14) morning after splashing tomato soup on Vincent Van Gogh's famous Sunflowers painting, which is on display at the National Gallery in London.

The two protesters then glued themselves to the wall as security closed off the room with the painting and evacuated the building.

The protesters were then taken into custody on suspicion of criminal damage and aggravated trespass.

Officials at the National Gallery said that the painting, which is worth $72 million, is protected by glass and was not damaged by the stunt. However, they noted the frame did sustain minor damage from the soup.

This is not the first time that anti-oil protesters have targeted famous works of art. In the past few protesters across Europe have superglued themselves to several famous paintings, including John Constable's The Hay Wain, Van Gogh's Peach Trees in Blossom, and Peter Paul Rubens' Massacre of the Innocents.