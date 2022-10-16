Audioslave Hits Major Milestone Five Years After Chris Cornell's Death

Audioslave's "Like a Stone" video has surpassed a billion views on YouTube — a feat not many rock acts have achieved. The impressive milestone comes 20 years after the song's release and five years after Chris Cornell's death.

When the video came out, Tom Morello spoke with MTV about how it came to be. "I think the best videos are the ones that really spring from the band and its essence. When we did 'Cochise,' the director, Mark Romanek, really caught the excitement of the moment. That was literally the first time the four of us had stood onstage in front of anybody, and you really get the feeling that the band is playing for its life. So for 'Like a Stone,' we needed someone that would capture the haunting vibe of that song," he explained at the time.

For them, that person was Meiert Avis, who directed some of U2's most famous videos. "It was just us in our rehearsal and recording environment," Morello said. "We shot the band in its natural habitat, and it provides a little bit of a behind-the-scenes look, but from an artistic point of view in order to capture the mood of the song."

Revisit Audioslave's "Like a Stone" video below.